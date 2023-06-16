Nollywood actress and skit maker, Crowncy Anyanwu has acquired her second House.

This comes months after she acquired a luxury house in Lekki, a highbrow area of Lagos state.

Sharing the good news via her Instagram page, Crowncy Anyanwu posted photos of her second house which is located at Chevron Orchid, Lekki.

The content creator appreciated God for blessing her with her second home.

She also appreciated her fans who watch her movies and skits.

In her words;

“Big congratulations to me as I own another house in chevron orchid lekki, I give all thanks to the almighty God for making this possible, and thanks to my fans too who always watch my movies and skit , without you guys this couldn’t hv been possible .❤️❤️❤️”

