At the recently ended Golden Stars Awards, when controversial singer Portable won Artiste of the Year, there was some minor drama that followed.

Portable, who was thrilled to win an award this year, stepped outside to meet his waiting swarm of admirers.

By tossing bundles of cash into the air, he energised the audience, and they rushed to capture as much as they could. However, some of them began to fondle the money pouch around his waist as they were doing this in an effort to gain more.

A video showed the Zazuu star handing out money as he prepared to depart the event space, almost provoking an attack and robbery.

The award show’s MC intervened to save him, escorting him back into the hall for his own protection. However, Portable was still antsy and desired to leave.

He posed for photos with some of the admirers who were eventually let into the hall before leaving the location in his car.

Watch the video;