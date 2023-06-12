Nollywood actress, Queeneth Hilbert is celebrating her birthday today, June 12.

To mark her special day, the thespian took to her Instagram page to share breathtaking photos of herself.

In her caption, the brand Influencer revealed that even though she is getting older, her inner child is ageless.

She wrote;

“Happiest Birthday To Me 🎂🥂

Getting Older But My Inner Child is Ageless…… 🌼🌗😘”

In another birthday post, Queeneth Hilbert sent a special to herself for her accomplishment.

“Celebrating My Birthday Today!

Sending a special shout-out to myself

For all that I’ve managed to accomplish

This year… 🥂🥂🥂

Wishing myself a happy birthday full

Of MAGIC , JOY AND LOVE ❤️” She wrote.

See her posts below;

