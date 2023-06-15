Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the leader of Omega Power Ministries, generously provided Matthew Precious Kelechi and Amakor Johnson, popularly known as the Happie Boys with a scholarship opportunity to study in Cyprus.

However, it appears that the duo lost sight of their academic goals. According to reports, these two young men gained popularity through a viral dance video and, unfortunately, began living a lavish lifestyle at the expense of the clergyman.

An anonymous source revealed that Kelechi and Johnson’s academic performance had been consistently poor, as they failed to prioritize their studies and instead embraced the trappings of fame. Rumors circulated that they were frequently bringing different girls to the house provided by Apostle Chibuzor, where they hosted parties involving excessive drinking and smoking.

The source further disclosed that Kelechi and Johnson’s grades were shockingly disappointing, as they failed six out of seven courses at the university they were attending.

According to the source; “They post all this smoking and drinking on social media, they even smoke and drink in church during service you can imagine. They carry different girls to the apartment he rented for them they even turned the apartment to a club house because theirs never a time they don’t party.

