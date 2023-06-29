Julia Nwoko, the daughter of Popular Nigerian politician, Ned Nwoko and the step daughter of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has gotten married to her lover.

This comes barely one week after Julia announced that she and her lover are expecting their first child together; a daughter.

According to reports, the couple got married at a court wedding in Canada.

Taking to her Instagram page to share the good news, Julia posted a video taken from her wedding.

In the video, the couple exchanged vows in the presence of their close circles.

However, it seems Ned Nwoko didn’t attend the wedding of his first daughter as he was not spotted at the event.

Watch the video below;

