Oluwatosin, a Nigerian man, has revealed that he has eight girlfriends who have his name tattooed on their bodies.

He showed the tattoos that were inked on different parts of the ladies’ bodies at different times.

Oluwatosin gave their names as Keisha, Shakira, Maria, Fatima, Katie, Kingston, Yaya and Maryam.

The loverman was proud of himself in the video which captured the moment his girlfriends were each tattooing ‘Oluwatosin’ on their waist, hand, back and other parts.

He used a voiceover which said; “All of my 8 girlfriends tattooed my name.”

See the clip below:

Nigerian man makes his kinsmen green with envy as he reveals all his eight girlfriends tattooed his name on their bodies pic.twitter.com/gusHFRbp85 — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) June 28, 2023

In other news, A church at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho (LAUTECH) has garnered appreciation from a group of “Yahoo Boys” for not denouncing their illicit actions.

Chris Popoola, a former student pastor of the church, recounted the episode and clarified its ramifications by sharing his own experience.