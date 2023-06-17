A heartbreaking incident occurred on a lady’s birthday as none of her invited friends showed up to celebrate with her.

Devastated and in tears, she reached out to a close friend over the phone to share her disappointment.

Sharing the post on Twitter, @Kojojunior__ wrote:

“A girl threw a birthday party and none of her friends showed up. I’m here with a friend cos she called him crying. If I send location rn you people go pull up?”

Reacting to the post, Precious Odey said: “Omo I love birthdays but didn’t see on time and I was extremely jobless yesterday tots!”

Jersey wrote: “Ah! One time boys buy shadders but nowhere to go oo. Just get chairs and music. Just drop location.”

Froggvans said: “Oh drop drop, make we come sing happy birthday, abi chow dey?”

DrOctopus said: “But the real kwesion be say; why ‘none’ of her ‘friends’ show up? As our people say “before you marry a widow, first ask what killed her husband.”

Innococus added: “Sometimes, people do not plan well. If there was proper planning ahead of time and they are truly her friends, they should have turned up.”

See the post below: