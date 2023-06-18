Fast-rising Nigerian music sensation, Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi popularly known as Seyi Vibez describes Tiwa Savage as the female version of Wizkid to her female counterparts in the music industry.

The singer stated this during a recent interview with Sound City TV, where he focused on the genesis of his music career up to the stage it is.

Seyi Vibez praised the female artists in Nigeria for their important contributions to the growth of the country’s entertainment industry.

In his words,

“We have female [artistes] that are doing good. For example, Tems; when she came up, she was like international.

“Tiwa Savage, she is like the Wizkid to the female artistes. Everyone is just holding it to their own corner, killing it. Everyone is doing their own job. I think Simi is on tour.”

He further added that he started making music in secondary school at the age of 14 and became popular as an independent artiste.

“I blew up independently without a record label and I still don’t have a record label but I have a management in place putting my stuff out there,” he without a shred of doubt.

