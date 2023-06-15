Following his death, the final words of veteran Nollywood movie star, Don Brymo Uchegbu has been disclosed.

Recall that it was reported that the actor has passed on in his sleep.

The movie star, who was recently seen dancing merrily in a trending video, was said to have passed away on Thursday morning, June 15. She was 56 years old.

Online sources claim that after returning from a film set, Don Brymo passed out in his hotel room in Ahoada, Rivers State.

He was apparently taken by ambulance to an unnamed hospital, where a partial stroke and a high blood sugar level were discovered.

After being transferred to a hospital in Anambra for additional care after being released from the Port Harcourt hospital, the actor regrettably passed away.

A source said the actor’s last words were, “Odogwu has turned to vegetable”. It was gathered that he made this statement in his dialect, Igbo, before taking his last breath.