A man who goes by the name, Ndubuisi has been accused of reportedly beating his spouse, Chiamaka Okafor, to death.

From reports online, it was gathered that the incident had occured on Thursday, the 8th of June after she had done a surgical procedure to enhance her body.

According to reports, she had undergone a Brazilian But Lift (BBL) before her death.

Sources also revealed that she was constantly being physically abused her husband since they got married in 2018.

The couple has two daughters, but Ndubuisi is accused of wanting a son and pressuring Chiamaka to abort their daughter while she was expecting the baby. Chiamaka had the BBL procedure done so her husband would be happy.

According to the source, Ndubuisi beat Chiamaka, left her at the hospital, and didn’t arrive until she was taken to the mortuary late at night, after she had passed away.

According to reports, Chiamaka’s family had counseled her to end the marriage because Ndubuisi had abused her, but she refused.

@d.e.b.s.s._ reacted: “I don’t feel any bit of sympathy for her. People begged you to leave and you still refused.”

@babajideedges1 said: “Beauty gone! Destiny gone! Acquired body gone! Everything under 6 ft now & now material for the blogs to feast on. Listen! Whether you are crying now inside a Benz or Keke, know that whatever brings tears & horror into your marital life consistently is only taking you closer to your avoidable death. RUN NOW!”