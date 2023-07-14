People have expressed reactions about the issue involving a woman who cannot be named and her partner. The fight began when the woman asked her partner for 10 million Naira so she could go on a solo vacation.

The woman claimed that she required the 10 million Naira for her own trip in a WhatsApp exchange with the man. Her companions had already left on holiday, she said as a reason.

But Kevin, the boyfriend, admitted that he wasn’t doing well financially right now and recommended that they take a trip together when they were married and settled.

The woman insisted that Kevin can afford to pay for her solo vacation despite his explanation, but the boyfriend maintained a different viewpoint.

See their WhatsApp exchange below;

See some reactions below:

@CruzeDivine: “I stopped reading when she said “all my friends have gone for theirs” Omo, at that point you will go and meet the friends so they can sponsor you since they are the ones you are dating, no pressure me abeg.”

@chi_agozie7: “Normally I wouldn’t let this chat get so long. There is a reason why meta added a block option on whatsapp.”

@Datweb3guy: “She’s definitely not serious and I don’t see any reason the guy should still go further in having this silly conversation with her. Even love can’t make me beg you for this irresponsible act.”