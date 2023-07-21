Former Big Brother Naija season 7 ‘Level Up’ housemate, Bella Okagbue has been mocked over her outfit choice for the Barbie movie premiere.

This comes amidst the highly anticipated “Barbie” movie that was scheduled to hit the screens on Friday, July 21st.

To commemorate the occasion, Film House Cinema hosted a premiere party attended by celebrities like Idia Aisien, Liquorose, Sheggz, James Brown, Modella, Tacha, Pretty Mike, and many others who dressed like a character from the movie.

The reality TV star who was accompanied by her boyfriend Sheggz, donned a look inspired by Barbie for the event, but it received negative feedback from many who believed it was not suitable for her.

Reacting…

Engr. pookie stated: “It’s beautiful but doesn’t suit her body type”

Dehbombomm wrote, “It’s not cultural day na”

Gracci Ella Ayuk said: “The belle almost spoil the picture. She come look like my little toddler when she’s overfed. Belle will be shining like a frog. But hey Bella is that queen and she knows it”

Oluwaniniola penned: “Someone said she be like palace maid”

Spyce official noted: “If tacky was a person”

Im Miamae wrote: “The dress is not for her body type. If she really wanted Bella to rock that outfit. She should have enlarged her waistline a bit and Joy give that basque skirt effect. Also, the sleeves should have been puffier, and the top not so tight”