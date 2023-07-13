Celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest has added Rolls-Royce Cullinan Worth N350 Million to his garage.

The good news was first shared by his friend, Valentine Onwumelu aka Instigator PH.

Sharing a video showing the moment he took delivery of the Cullinan, Instigator PH wrote;

“Congratulations my brother @cubana_chiefpriest on ur Rolls. Royce.”

Confirming the news via his Instagram page to confirm the news, Cubana Chiefpriest stylishly showed off his Rolls-Royce Cullinan in a video.

In the video, the Imo-born club owner could be seen checking out his new car.

“Ezemuo Rolls Royce💦

That’s My New Name 😂

@lamic_autos PHC🇳🇬 Surest Auto🚘 Plug🔌” he wrote as he shares the good news.

Watch below;

