Celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest has added Rolls-Royce Cullinan Worth N350 Million to his garage.
The good news was first shared by his friend, Valentine Onwumelu aka Instigator PH.
Sharing a video showing the moment he took delivery of the Cullinan, Instigator PH wrote;
“Congratulations my brother @cubana_chiefpriest on ur Rolls. Royce.”
Confirming the news via his Instagram page to confirm the news, Cubana Chiefpriest stylishly showed off his Rolls-Royce Cullinan in a video.
In the video, the Imo-born club owner could be seen checking out his new car.
“Ezemuo Rolls Royce💦
That’s My New Name 😂
@lamic_autos PHC🇳🇬 Surest Auto🚘 Plug🔌” he wrote as he shares the good news.
