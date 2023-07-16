Popular Celebrity chef and Guinness world record holder, Hilda Baci sparks a wave of reactions as she rocks a designer bag worth N3.5M to a recent event.

In the video going viral on social media captures the moment the Guinness World Records holder flaunted her designer handbag worth millions of naira.

During an interview with media personality, Almera Danjuma, Hilda Baci alongside her friend was asked about the cost of their outfits.

Hilda Baci, however, played modest and refused to disclose the cost of her bag but her friend reveal that the Lady Dior designer bag was worth a whopping sum of N3.5M.

Reacting…

Tisskoo penned: “Cooking business is very lucrative. Thank you Jesus. Women doing big things.”

SonOfGrace902 said: “Busy body friend. She stated clearly she’s not comfortable saying the price, but let them know spirit in her wouldn’t let her respect that privacy. Be careful of friends like that tho.”

Ebuka_Eclat opined: “I like babes like Hilda. Fine, smart, cool, and classy without needing to brag.”

MaziOfTheEast wrote: “Na this kind friend I no want around me. The owner of the bag said she can’t say, madam decided to rather run her mouth. Chai”

MbikuAlexis said: “The most be a guy buying all that stuffs for them. Because 80% of women can’t purchase luxurious stuffs”