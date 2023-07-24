Davido, a renowned Afrobeats singer, has withdrawn the much-discussed music video of his signee, Logos Olori, after receiving severe internet backlash.

Davido received widespread and harsh criticism after posting a sample video of his signee’s song ‘Jaye Lo,’ which was shot near a mosque and portrayed Muslims performing Salah prayers.

This had caused many to seethe with displeasure and they wasted no time in calling out the singer over what they considered to be grave disrespect to their religion.

Notable Nigerian celebrities such as Ahmad Bashir, Ali Nuhu have been particularly vocal about this.

While the singer had been relatively silent on the matter and made no formal apology, two days after coming under fire, Davido has finally bowed to pressure and has deleted the video.

