Davido Adeleke, the award-winning singer, continues to ignore his baby mama allegations as he promotes his U.S. music show.

Recall that a US model, Anita Brown, called out the singer a few days ago, followed by a French lady, both claiming to be carrying his child.

Unlike the French lady, Anita has been on the neck of the singer by ridiculing his wife, family and career with damning claims.

Amidst the reactions from fans, celebrities and his alleged incoming baby mamas, Davido took to his Instagram story to promote his show coming up on July 1st in Washington DC.

Meanwhile, Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has reacted to viral reports of Davido’s pregnancy scandal as he mocks his critics.