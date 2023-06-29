Amid the controversy which was stirred by her claim of being Davido’s baby mama, French entrepreneur, Ivanna Bay, has been captured on tape having fun with American rapper, Quavo.

A video which surfaced on social media platforms showed Ivanna and the Hip Hop artiste chilling inside a night club.

The Instagram influencer was seen standing in the rapper’s section but it did not seem clear if they came into the club together.

Quavo was vibing hard as the Disc Jockey played his track while Ivanna just stayed behind him singing and jiving too.

The clip sparked reactions from social media whose interest were already peaked as a result of her claim that she is pregnant for Davido.

Watch the video:

ubestessy; Nigerians fit police person up and down eh, just because she talk say she get belle for Davido them don dey follow am go everywhere

most_cases11; Make she no go carry our baby go nak make another man no cm inside oo 😮 Wetin dey worry these girls ???? 😢😢

silver_back00; Na DNA 🧬 test go do the justice sha. But if na David get that pikin him no try at all. You go dey drill streets food with condom?😩😩 Plus this girl go us child support finish Davis cos both of em are Americans. No be naija ooh😂😂

emprexx_annie; These girls are in serious trouble cause Nigerians now will be watching them with both torch and candle 😂