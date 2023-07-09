Desola Afod, the wife of Nollywood actor Kunle Afod, found herself in a verbal exchange with a critic regarding her self-proclaimed “celebrity wife” title.

Ever since her marriage to Kunle Afod, Desola has often referred to herself as a celebrity wife and embraced the nickname associated with it.

However, one of her fans expressed discontent with her continuous boasting about her husband’s status and criticized her for it.

In response, the critic took to the comment section to humorously question Desola if it was necessary for her to constantly identify herself as a celebrity wife.

The troll wrote;

“Pele oo Celeb wife Hissssss. I don’t understand. Is it a must you put celeb wife in your name?”.

Her response reads;

“Lemme help you with small traffic ma’am…. YES IT IS A MUST. Thank you”.

