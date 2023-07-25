A Nigerian man has urged David Adeleke, better known by his stage as Davido, to treat him with in same way that he treated Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, an employee of the Eko hotels who found a missing $70,000.

The man, who appeared to be a laundry worker, claimed that when washing his employer’s clothing, he discovered 500 naira inside.

The person who goes by the Twitter handle @alhajinuell claimed that he begged Davido to think about giving him $500k since he felt deserving of a reward.

His appeal came after Omo Baba Olowo handed Ngozi Mary $10,000 in exchange for retrieving $70,000 that a customer had lost.

Mary was rumored to have found the enormous amount of cash in a lost bag in one of the hotel apartments. She informed the hotel management of her discoveries right away.

The General Manager of the hotel immediately started the process of returning the money to its rightful owner in accordance with the establishment’s principle of integrity and transparency.

Davido responded to the incident on his Twitter account on Sunday by saying he is prepared to pay the hotel employee and asking for her location.

@alhajinuell shared an image of the N500 he found while washing and wrote; “Hello @Davido I saw this 500 naira when washing for my oga and I returned it, $500k no go bad Shaa…001 baddest tule joor!!!!”