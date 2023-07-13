A video of a lady slapping controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu on the road has elicited mixed reactions.

In a video that was shared on the internet, Uche was seen confronting a lady who came out from her car to confront the actor.

The two seemed to have gotten into a heated argument over their driving skills as their cars were facing each other.

In a surprising move, the lady walked up to Uche Maduagwu and gave him a hot slap.

Reacting to it, many opined that the behavior of the lady was unacceptable as no gender deserves to be abused.

One Zxeemann wrote, “It’s wrong for a woman to physically bully a man. This is totally unacceptable. You don’t beat a man first. No gender deserves to be abused.

One Olayeni wrote, “Even though Uche needs a reset slap. I won’t condone nonsense. Let’s be realistic many women just believe that they have the right to slap a man.

One Restoring Women’s Confidence wrote, “I’d this turned around you will see people chanting violence but since it’s a woman hitting a man they see nothing wrong with that. No matter what a woman should not hit a man and the same goes for a man hitting a woman too

One Tosin Juls wrote, “I don’t want to know the woman’s story in this situation. That guy needs the slap

One Licia Licia wrote, “This is wrong