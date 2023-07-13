A video of a lady slapping controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu on the road has elicited mixed reactions.
In a video that was shared on the internet, Uche was seen confronting a lady who came out from her car to confront the actor.
The two seemed to have gotten into a heated argument over their driving skills as their cars were facing each other.
In a surprising move, the lady walked up to Uche Maduagwu and gave him a hot slap.
Reacting to it, many opined that the behavior of the lady was unacceptable as no gender deserves to be abused.
One Zxeemann wrote, “It’s wrong for a woman to physically bully a man. This is totally unacceptable. You don’t beat a man first. No gender deserves to be abused.
One Olayeni wrote, “Even though Uche needs a reset slap. I won’t condone nonsense. Let’s be realistic many women just believe that they have the right to slap a man.
One Restoring Women’s Confidence wrote, “I’d this turned around you will see people chanting violence but since it’s a woman hitting a man they see nothing wrong with that. No matter what a woman should not hit a man and the same goes for a man hitting a woman too
One Tosin Juls wrote, “I don’t want to know the woman’s story in this situation. That guy needs the slap
One Licia Licia wrote, “This is wrong
An unknown lady seen slapping Actor Uche Maduagwu pic.twitter.com/sld8JmxkZj
— GistReel.Com (@GistReel) July 13, 2023
