Nigerian prophet Samuel King has drawn attention to the current health status of Veteran Nollywood actor, Clem Ohameze.

He paid a visit to the 58-year-old thespian who empathise with him after learning that he recently underwent surgery

The clergyman shared a video which captured the pitiable state of Clem who was restricted to a chair.

According to Prophet King, the actor had spinal surgery, so he assisted with N500,000 to sort the medical bills.

In a video which surfaced online, the cleric prayed for Clem and gifted him a bible, N500k to as well as a bottle of anointing oil.

Clem Ohameze could be seen sitting on a chair with a neck support collar. He expressed gratitude to the pastor for the kind gesture.

It may be recalled that late 2021, Clem Ohameze had appealed to the public for prayers and support as he prepared to undergo spinal surgery.

But a year later, it was reported that the actor had recovered, however, the recent video shows that he is still in recovery.

Watch the video below: