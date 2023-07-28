According to Nigerian influencer Wizarab, who lives abroad, being a virgin at this time in history is the worst possible situation.

He aired his worries on the microblogging site Twitter about how both men and women no longer value or uphold the concept of maintaining one’s virginity.

In today’s society, many people, according to Wizarab, either feel compelled to lose their virginity or consider it a waste. He also discussed how society makes fun of virginal women who are saving themselves for marriage while rewarding those who boast about prostitution.

He claimed that men are also trying to convince women that virginity is not something to be proud of and that it has nothing to do with good morals. The influencer also criticized how many individuals desire not to associate themselves with virgins.

Wizarab tweeted; “This is the hardest time to be a virgin. Many virgins are either desperate to lose it or see it as a waste. The men don’t want to date them and even the ones that do, do not want to be celibate. The values are different in our time. What most men want these days are sexually active women who are faithful to them.

Nobody cares about dating virgins. What people brag about is thrxxt goats and rough riders. People forget somebody has to do the popping of the cherry. When they come online, virgins are being bullied or silenced.

The men are telling them virginity does not equate to good values. The women are shaming and silencing them. Online and offline, no one is encouraging virginity. Half the men want to smash as e dey hot. The other half want nothing to do with virgins. The women critique them as though their virginity casts a shadow on their sxx life. This is a personal observation and I’m interested in seeing where it leads.”