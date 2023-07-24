Nigerian music sensation and producer, Young John, gives a shout out to Headies as he gets nominated for a music award, this time as a singer, not a producer.

The music star, who previously as a music producer, had won a Headies Award in 2016 for Producer of the Year.

The singer and producer began dabbling in music and has gone on to release several hit tracks, including the much-adored “Xtra Cool.”

The singer has now been nominated in the highly sought-after Next Rated category of the 2023 Headies Award and Best Street-hop artiste. The award is usually given to the most promising up-and-coming singer. Other nominees in this category are Seyi Vibez, Asake, Victony, and Spyro.

He wrote;

“shout out @the_headies for the recognition- won my first headies award 2016 but this particular one feels special 😂❤️”