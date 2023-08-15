Popular influencer, AbdulWaris Olayinka Akinwande better known as Ola of Lagos recounts how he used to work as a cleaner before gaining fame.

He made the disclosure while appearing as a guest on Cool FM as he recounted his struggle through the path that led to stardom.

According to the car enthusiast, when he first moved to Lagos, he had began working as a cleaner who washed people’s houses and clothes, including ladies’ pants.

He recalled how he would sometimes walk up to people and try to pitch his cleaning offer to them.

The skitmaker who majorly creates contents about cars in order to promote them revealed that he began making such videos out of the passion he had for simply recording things and posting them online.

Watch him speak;

"I used to wash ladies' pants" – Ola of Lagos pic.twitter.com/m9lKTf9SJ5 — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) August 14, 2023