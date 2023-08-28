Popular Nigerian gospel artiste, Chidinma Ekile, has revealed that she wished she had made the switch from secular music earlier in her career.

The singer, famous for her hit song ‘Kedike’ said if she had become a gospel singer earlier, only God would’ve known where she would be today.

Chidinma stated this in an interview while talking about her music, personal life and relationship with colleagues.

She said; “Of course, I wish I had made the switch earlier. If I had started this earlier, only God knows where I would have been by now. But, at the end of the day, all things worked together for good and at the right time.”

Speaking on what she would like to see happen differently in the gospel music industry, the songstress said; “The industry has evolved, and it has got really better from what it used to be. However, one thing that I would love to see get better is in the area of raising new talents, and encouraging young people who want to get into the gospel music space.

I feel we need to help them achieve their dreams, especially those who do not want to compromise and want to genuinely serve God. That is why I am excited about the Gospel Groove Talent Quest put together by EeZee Conceptz.

In the secular music industry, there are many talent hunt programmes, and that is one of the reasons new talents are discovered and developed from time to time. But, I have really not seen that happening in gospel music. That is one thing I am looking forward to see.”