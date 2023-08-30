Popular influencer, James Brown has blasted the crossdressers who were apprehended in Delta State holding a wedding.

Recall that it was reported that over 100 crossdressers were arrested holding a wedding in the state and were subsequently paraded.

James Brown who reacted to their arrested said that if they needed to express themselves, they should go to countries where such is not prohibited.

He said;

“I am so sorry, this happened but if you want to express yourself, go to Rome, London, Italy, US and express yourself.

There is a limitation of expression in Nigeria, so follow the limitation and please let’s use our rights in Nigeria cause it seems like we don’t use our rights”.