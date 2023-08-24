Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown has advised his senior colleague, Bobrisky, to calm down.

Recall that Bob recently lost his father, Kunle Okuneye.

Days after his dad’s burial, the brand influencer took to his Instagram page to share photos and video of his surgically enhanced body while mourning

Reacting to this in a video shared via his Instagram story, James Brown first consoled Bobrisky over his father’s death.

He then advised his colleague to take it easy.

In his words;

“I actually saw Bobrisky’s post and am like, girl I am happy you are okay. I sent my condolence last time about your father. Hope you’re good and perfect. Girl, I saw it ooo, new update, but girl calm down”.

Watch the video below:

ALSO READ: 2 Gifts, 1 Picture” Skit maker, Brain Jotter rejoices as he acquires a house as he hits 1M subscribers on YouTube (Photos)