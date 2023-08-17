Israel Afeare, popularly known as Israel DMW, has thrown heavy shade at his ex-girlfriend whom he dated more than two decades ago.

The personal logistics manager of music star, Davido revealed that the lady ended their relationship in 2001 because he was not financially stable.

Israel shared his past experience with the lady via his WhatsApp status and it was subsequently reposted on Instagram by music executive Soso Soberokon.

The DMW employee, who tied the knot with his wife in October 2022, disclosed that his former girlfriend broke up with him because he could not provide N150 which she demanded for back in 2001.

He shared a throwback photo of themselves and wrote; “She dumped me in 2001 because I could not afford the N150 she wanted then.”

See the post below: