Judy Austin, a Nollywood actress, has removed her birthday post honouring her father-in-law, Pete Edochie, following his recognition of her husband’s first wife, May Edochie.

Recall that Pete Edochie spoke out about Yul Edochie’s affair with Judy Austin?

He claimed that he was unaware Yul had taken a second wife.

Addressing the issue in Igbo parables, he said, “Since Yul has decided to bring in a foreign and infested woman into the family, he has invited all the lows, backwardness, pain, insults and so on in this life.

“He who goes to the farm and gets ants-infested firewoods (amongst all the good firewoods in the farm) shouldn’t be surprised when Lizards start paying him a visit (like lizards disturbing nah).“

He went on to give praises to May Edochie, who he credited for being the success behind her and Yul’s 18-year marriage.

The veteran described May as not just his daughter-in-law, but his beloved as he technically stated that he loves her more than the other wives of his sons.

Singing her praises, he described May as exceptionally brilliant and a computer wizard.

Offended by his remarks especially his proverbs about her, Judy AustinJudy Austin took down the birthday post she made for him in March.

A check on her Instagram page shows that her birthday and anniversary posts for him have been taken down.