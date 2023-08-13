Junior Pope Odonwodo, a Nollywood actor, has been mocked online after being snubbed in Uromi during a courtesy visit to Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie.

Junior Pope and Zubby Michael paid a courtesy call on Mercy Johnson and her politician husband, Prince Odi Okojie, in his hometown of Uromi, Edo State.

A video posted to Zubby Michael’s Instagram page captured the moment inhabitants snubbed Junior Pope in favor of Zubby Michael.

In the video, the youths, teenagers, and children all ran to Zubby Michael singing his praises as they ignored Junior.

Eagles netizens who spotted the embarrassing moment made a mockery of him, comparing him to a bodyguard.

One Stanley Justice wrote, “Pop these people no dey rush you. No be celebrating you be?

One Father’s Gold wrote, “Nobody even notice Junior Pope. These children are rude

One Lisa Ndukwe wrote, “Pope he the weapon fashioned against the fans there and it prospered

One Lil Garubakris wrote, “Is pope a stone?

One Okafor wrote, “No be Junior Pope be that Abu my eye dey pain me. These children dey rude

One Eunice Mikel wrote, “Omo even the kids no notice Pope. Dem think say na Zubby bodyguard

One Xfranky wrote, “Poor Pope go explain tire no evidence

One Onyidon China wrote, “Pope come look like bodyguard”.