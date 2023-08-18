Popular skit maker and content creator, AbdulGafar Abiola better known by his stage name, Cute Abiola, took to his Instagram page to share a series of videos celebrating the payment of his gratuity by the Nigerian Navy.

The comedian, known for his extremely funny skits, was visibly elated as he celebrated this milestone in his life.

In one of the videos, Cute Abiola could be seen seated on the bonnet of a moving car, dressed in a robe and bonnet, jubilantly celebrating with a bottle of drink in his hand.

Another clip picture the content creator dropping to his knees in sheer elation, further underscoring his joyous feelings.

He wrote;

“Navy don pay my retirement money my body dey sweet me like this.”

Watch the video below;