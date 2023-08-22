Tennis Icon, Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian have announced the arrival of their second child, a baby girl.

Taking to their respective Instagram pages, the couple shared their family photos.

In her caption, Serena Williams simply wrote the name of her second child; “Adira River Ohanian”.

On the other hand, Alex wrote;

“Welcome, Adira River Ohanian”

“I’m grateful to report our house is teaming [sic] with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT,” he wrote.

“Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏 I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister.

“Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”

See below;

