Popular Nollywood actor, Stan Nze has taken to social media to celebrate his ex-girlfriend, Joy Steve as she turns a year older.

Stan Nze, who is married to Nollywood actress, Blessing Jessica Obasi, in an Instagram post shared photos of himself and his ex with heartfelt words, celebrating her special day. He prayed that God gives her peace that surpasses all understanding.

He wrote, “A very happy birthday to my ex girl friend 😍😍😍 @joyegosteve aka Lady Jay global. You are a very special person and I pray that on this your special day God gives you peace that passes all understanding. Shine” the actor captioned the photos.

See his post below;

The actor is reportedly expecting his first child with his wife, actress, Blessing Jessica Obasi.