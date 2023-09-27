Nigerian skit maker, Omozele Gabriel, popularly known as Flora has purchased a brand new car.

The good news was shared by the content creator via Instagram.

Flora posted photos of herself posing Infront of her new car.

Sharing the photos, the comedian revealed that she bought the new ride, which she described as a small car, to push her hustle.

Omozele concluded by expressing gratitude to God for his blesses.

She wrote; “A gift from me to me 💃🏾💃🏾We don buy one small car to take push the hustle 🎉🎉🎉Thank you lord

Jeje ni mo wa o”

See her post below;

ALSO READ: Love me pass your mama – Two slay queens use voodoo dolls to command Emeka and Victor (Video)