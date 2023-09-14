Nollywood actor, Stan Nze has shared an adorable video of his pregnant wife, Blessing in bed snoring.

Recall that few days ago, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together. They also shared their pregnancy journey on YouTube.

In the video, Stan revealed that since his wife got pregnant, she has been snoring. He jokingly told his fans not to tell his Queen.

Taking to his Instagram page earlier today, Stan Nze shared a video of his wife snoring while still in bed at past 10 a.m.

In the video, the actor teased her on how their children may get used to being called by the snoring sound instead of their name as he emphasized its consistency.

Sharing the video, he wrote;

“Nzerians, ya Lolo has put me through a lot this period. I just say make I report am 😁,”

Watch below;

