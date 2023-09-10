BBNaija Season 8 All-Stars edition housemate, Kim Oprah is of the opinion that former BBNaija star, Erica Nlewedim is one of those who are doing well for themselves despite being scrutinized in the house before being eventually disqualified during her season.

The reality star stated this during a conversation with Adekunle where she mentioned Erica, is doing well and making better strides for herself after the show.

Recall that Erica Nlewedim, known for her strong emotions, received three strikes during the lockdown edition of the show.

3 years after her disqualification, a discussion took place between housemates in the BBNaija Season 8 All-Stars edition show, with Adekunle mentioning that the show favours the most victimized housemate.

Kim Oprah, upon hearing this, responded by stating, “Out of all the disqualified housemates, only Erica has really achieved something.”

Kim’s response stirred reactions among netizens;

See some reactions below:

@Nic_N_O: “Dear Kim, I know you’re trying to impress someone, but my dear, how do you put out this lie with all boldness? Tacha , Beauty, Erica and all have done so well for themselves.”

@Sliimzy12: “We understand she has not moved on since 2019, when we see truth we should say it, Tacha naa their mama.”

@Iceprinxy_: “That’s true. Erica keep winning immediately she got evicted. Starting from the GoFundMe her fans did for her. Can’t talk about other disqualified Housemates.”

@nextbig_star: “Tacha is doing well, very well. I didn’t stand Beauty but she is too. Thank God for my girl Erica. Kim is been sentimental. She should come home abeg.”

@U_TheThird: “She’s just pained. All disqualified HM are sincerely doing good for themselves in their own lane. Kim is just petty, don’t see the beauty people see in a dark heart.”