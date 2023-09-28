Big brother Naija star, Bamike O. Adenibuyan, popularly known as BamBam has disclosed the only thing that can make her divorce her husband,Teddy A.

She revealed this during a recent interview with the Afrobeat Zillenial podcast.

BamBam revealed that she can only divorce her husband when she is physically, emotionally and mentally abused in the Marriage.

The proud mother of two added that nothing else is worth leaving a relationship she has built for years.

She also wondered why people will enter into a relationship, decide to get married only to divorce each other at the end.

