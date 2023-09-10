BBNaija star, Erica Nlewedim, has taken to her social media page to complain about her househelp who cooks noodles with yam.

The Nollywood actress, who participated in the fourth season of the popular Big Brother Naija show wrote on her page;

“My housekeeper is cooking noodles with yam inside; I don’t understand why I always end up with people who eat the weirdest food.”

Her revelation has garnered mixed reactions from social media users.

See reactions below:

@OyinTGSPE: “This is Normal food naw. It is called over-balanced diet.”

@InnosaintChima: “It’s called yam-nood , that’s what we eat in China, in Chinese language it’s called.”

@AbiolaKahdijat: “Probably, she’s just trying to make the cooked yam inside the noodles & eat it together. she just doesn’t want to waste the yam. Appreciate her for not being wasteful.”

@collinsajuk: “What is junk food doing in your home in the first place? Or is noodles now a proper meal? Pls feed that housekeeper well o.”

@Joy_Twinkie: “This is also one of my favorites. Esp when you didn’t allow the booth in the noodles to dry entirely. It hits differently.”

See her post below: