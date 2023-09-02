Award-winning Nollywood superstar actress, Funke Akindele has reacted to the praises her junior colleague, Moshood Fattah showered on her in his latest interview.

The actor, during a recent interview with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo, revealed how he has worked with great directors on stage and television, but had the most beautiful and inspiring experience with Funke Akindele.

Moshood further described Funke as a multitasking genius, stating that the world needs to study the filmmaker.

He said: “In my entire life, I have worked with great directors, on stage, television, and film, but watching Funke Akindele’s work is a Masterclass. She is in the mud, with no shoes, doing a scene, she is directing, she is making decisions on someone’s costume, and then she goes into action. And I am like, how do you do that? She is a multitasking genius. Watching her work, that is someone the world needs to study. And she’s incredibly balanced. Her work ethic scares me, but it inspires me. You can’t be fancy about the work if you don’t want to do the work.”

Reacting via her Instagram page, the box office Queen appreciated the actor for his kind words and also expressed how proud she is that her work ethic is an inspiration to many.

She wrote: “Thank you, @moshoodattah, for your kind words. I’m glad that my work ethic is an inspiration to many.”