A Nigerian singer has shared his last chat with Mohbad hours after the singer was unfortunately declared dead.

The chats got netizens emotional as people claimed the singer knew about what was about to happen to him.

In the screenshots, the former Marlians music signee advised his younger colleague, Damokilladavibe to take over the world as it belongs to him now.

“Brother. Take over the world. It’s yours”, late Mohbad wrote.

See the post below;

Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (born 8 June 1996-12 September 2023), known professionally as MohBad, was a Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter from Lagos.

Reacting…

Richy_billy_02 reacted: “This is bad news coming from the side of ikorudu people how artist go come perform for show una use juju kill am. According to what I saw online. It is a bad news from you guys.”

Peterr_deee commented: “Wait is ikorodu not a good place to perform or what? Una nor try for there o.”

Victoryxsedd said: “He went to ikorodu for a show and they hit him with juju. Let’s be spiritually guided.”

Hon.aoa added: “Show love when you can. Give support when it matters the most. Find time for family and friends. Be concerned even when there’s no reason to be. Stop minding your business & Start Minding our business. Memories is all that we take out of life! So Hold hands, Pray, cry, motivate, inspire, encourage and celebrate each other. All the tears, fake love, sympathy and Had I known means nothing when the ball drops!”