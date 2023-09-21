A video of Late Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s alleged lavish mansion and cars, is currently trending online.

In the viral video, a man could be heard saying that Mohbad bought the mansion for a whooping sum of N170 million.

He also revealed that the late singer bought the two cars, which could be seen in front of the mansion.

According to him, Mohbad purchased the two cars with a specific intention; to extend a helping hand to people who were regarded as his clients or special connections.

He also showed the singer’s car parked outside the gate to the house.

The man lamented about how Imole was not allowed to enjoy the things he worked for.

The video has sparked debates online as many wondered how Mohbad’s family buried him in a bush when he has a mansion.

@ghl_capalot wrote; “He own a house but why wasn’t he buried in his house ? #juticeformohbad️️”

@investor_leo._wrote; “He get house and dem buried am for bush?” olaweal.th: “He buy car for people but him papa no get car ”

@worldfamousblacklion_ said; “He get house and dem buried am for bush , ahhh what a wicked world.”

@kuwait_4t said; “Maybe the wife no tell them say he get house na.”

@official_olagodson said; “He own a house? “

@rehimatikharia said; “And his Dad is not looking nice ?. ”

menser_big4l: “He didn’t cast himself because of Malians thugs I think ”

@laurielondon818 said; “The comedian said moh said don’t start building when you get money. He couldn’t be stopped so they killed him. His family should be investigated.”

@sodiqakoredeofficial1 said; “Wow! He was so kind in person #imole ❤️”

Watch the video below;

