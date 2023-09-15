BBNaija All-Stars Housemate, Chomzy has received a brand new car from her boyfriend, Rich Figo.
The good news was shared by the reality star via Instagram.
Chomzy shared a video of her boyfriend surprising her with the new car.
She also shared a picture of the love card she received from her man.
In the card, Rich Figo confessed his undying love for her.
It reads;
“EVER SINCE I MET
YOU IN MY LIFE YOU
HAVE BEEN A SUPER
BLESSING TO ME
I LOVE YOU
ENDLESSLY.
GOD BLESS YOU.
To the most beautiful
PANIC”
Sharing the card, she wrote; “I love you too baby”
See below;
