BBNaija All-Stars Housemate, Chomzy has received a brand new car from her boyfriend, Rich Figo.

The good news was shared by the reality star via Instagram.

Chomzy shared a video of her boyfriend surprising her with the new car.

She also shared a picture of the love card she received from her man.

In the card, Rich Figo confessed his undying love for her.

It reads;

“EVER SINCE I MET

YOU IN MY LIFE YOU

HAVE BEEN A SUPER

BLESSING TO ME

I LOVE YOU

ENDLESSLY.

GOD BLESS YOU.

To the most beautiful

PANIC”

Sharing the card, she wrote; “I love you too baby”

See below;

ALSO READ: Man drags girlfriend on Twitter after she lied she was sick, but went partying with Casper Nyovest in pool party (Photos)