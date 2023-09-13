Famous Nigerian music star, Mohbad had finally been buried amid tears, a day after he sadly passed on.

The talented musician had died at the age of 24 after reportedly suffering an ear infection for which an injection was administered.

Videos online has shown the singer being buried amidst tears and sorrows

See some reactions to his burial below:

@IchieCzar: “Still asking the rush in burying him no autopsy abi Una sabi Wetin cause the death? This is paining me.”

@Hibrahym22: “With the tense situation and all the emotions, do you think Zino or Naira Marley will leave there unharmed if they were present.”

@BossEmpireNG: “This one pain me oooo…. but omo anything wey for carry Zinoleesky or Naira Marley near this funeral, dem for sha collect am o.”

@Goldebeey: “That’s how everyone will end their journey in life only time and hour that is different, May his soul Rest in peace.”

@OlumideBaruwa: “Why are they in a hurry to bury this guy. They are supposed to do an autopsy on his dead body. Hahaha.”

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: