Popular skit maker, AbdulGafar Abiola Ahmed popularly known as Cute Abiola, revealed in one of his posts on social media that Mohbad had plans to buy himself a brand new Range Rover Velar this coming Friday.

The comedian made this disclosure hours after the death of Mohbad was announced.

According to rumors going round, the singer went to a hospital for ear treatment, after which he was given an injection. However, he lost consciousness and didn’t wake up.

Speaking about Mohbad’s plans to buy himself a car, the father of one wrote on Instagram: “MOH, you were planning to buy a new Range Rover Velar this coming Friday! For God’s sake, GOD, who are we to question you.”

Fans and well wishers of the late singer have taken to the comment section of the comedian’s post to react.

automobil_poacher: “Sleep no gree carry me, can’t even eat, this Mohbad death really pain me, can’t hold back my tears.”

young_d_the_beast: “You don’t have to hurt me before you win. You don’t have to kill somebody before u sin.”

automobil_poacher: “Rest in Peace, Mohbad. Your music touched our hearts and your talent will be remembered forever.”

semiat_asabi: “If na person do this one, make him self no die again and if na God do am na to cover all your shame.”

sanni___himself: “Till we meet again our champjust a bit reliefed you we’re a father to the light. light will surely shine MOHBAD.”

__neephemee: “If na person do this one , e deserve no die again!! A painful exit !! I really hope God can just show himself and give us Mohbad back but God loves you more anyways.”

__female_marlian: “E Dey Happen !!! Nothing Wey u fit do wey fit please man. Rest Easy Light wey shine bright Pass Halogen.”

