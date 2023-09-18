Venita Akpofure and the producers of the reality program have been threatened with a N10 billion lawsuit for allegedly “defaming” the Tiv Nation by the Hon. Dickson Tarkighir.

Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency in Benue State is represented in the House of Representatives by Hon. Dickson Tarkighir.

The reality star elicited online criticisms after claiming that “Tiv men give their wives to visitors for entertainment purposes”

Venita’s words sparked outrage online as fans of Tiv descent called for legal actions against the reality star.

Hon. Tarkighir, because of this, is set to slam them with a suit for giving the reality star a platform with which to defame the tribe.

On his Facebook page, he wrote: “#Venita Akpofure- Slam a 10BN defamation suit on her, the Big Brother brand, and its promoters, they provided her with the mega platform to defame an entire tribe and are equally liable for not disowning her.”