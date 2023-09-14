Popular show promoter, Paul Okoye, better known professionally as Paul O, has reacted to the demise of budding talented singer, Mohbad.

The entertainment industry was thrown into mourning on Tuesday September 12 with the news of Mohbad’s death.

However, there have been speculations on social media that Mohbad had suffered harassment over the exit from his former Record Label, ‘Marlians Music’ headed by Naira Marley and was faulted for keeping silent on the issue.

Paul O, the lover of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, countered the speculations that the deceased was silent on the harassment he faced before the death.

According to the renowned show promoter, Mohbad opened up to him about his fears, harassment and depression but remained resilient and full of life.

He wrote on Instagram: “I am beyond words just now, was with you in London. You opened up your fears, the harassment, the depression. But you remained resilient. Full of life, a shining star and like that you gone. I’m deeply saddened. Rest in eternal peace, Mohbad, my friend. Stop bullying, stop harassment.”