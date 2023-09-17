The sister of Mohbad’s wife has revealed how the singer suffered from memory loss and refused to go to a psychiatric hospital out of shame.

During an online Instagram interview, she revealed this to popular media personality and OAP Daddy Freeze.

According to her account, the singer was suffering from memory loss and was supposed to be admitted to the Aro Psychiatric Hospital in Abeokuta.

She said that Mohbad had been ashamed of going to the hospital because he didn’t want Nigerians to see him at a mental institution because of the impression that would leave on their minds.

The sister stated that she advised him to come to the United States so she can take him to an institution there where he would get treated and avoid media attention, but Mohbad never got back to her on that.

The next time he called her, he emphasized that he was already getting better from the condition.

Watch her speak below: