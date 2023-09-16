A fan of late singer, Mohbad takes Naira Marley and Sam Larry’s photo to a shrine to invoke the gods’ vengeance on them for allegedly having a hand in the singer’s death.

The circumstances surrounding the 27-year-old Afrobeats singer’s death have continued to raise questions about whether he died naturally.

Following his death, evidence indicating that he had been subjected to multiple beatings and maltreatment began to surface online, provoking many, especially since many were linked to Naira Marley and Sam Larry.

One diehard fan appears to have taken a spiritual approach to dealing with them, as evidenced by a recent video showing him taking their portrait to the gods.

He was seen holding their photograph while praying to the gods and dumping the contents of a bottle of seamen to exact revenge on them.

