Bella Okagbue, a Big Brother housemate, decided to publicly support Ilebaye, who is currently a housemate on BBN Allstars. What began as a passionate endorsement for her favorite housemate quickly turned into a verbal brawl.

Bella Okagbue, who has been a staunch supporter of Ilebaye since the show’s inception, took to Twitter to rally support for the Big Brother Naija All Stars contestant. Her support, however, quickly drew the ire of a Cee C fan who shamed her for her relationship with Sheggz.

Below is the interaction between them;

“You guys already know where I Stand, let’s give the 120m to Ilebaye.

Voting closes in the next few days, let’s put all our Energy into giving her the prize money. Pity vote or no pity vote, the reason for the all stars season deserves to win”