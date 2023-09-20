Former Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Kiddwaya has said that he is an advocate for the preservation of the genre, Afrobeats.

The reality TV star, who appeared as a guest on MTV Base Africa’s programme, Official Naija Top 10, stated that his goal is to protect Afrobeats from white culture vultures.

The billionaire heir stressed that Afrobeats which originated in Nigeria, needs to be protected from white capitalists’ dominance.

He said; “I want us [Nigerians] to really be able to maintain our grip on afrobeats. Because I fear that we do all these hard works; the music and it [the masters] will be completely owned by the white person.

“I feel like we need to do more to own our stuff. So, my goal is to promote afrobeats music outside of the country and bring in the right partners so that the ownership is shared. Because there are some vultures out there who just want to come and take everything; they own the artists, they own the labels, they own everything.

“One of my biggest fears is Nigeria losing its identity. What does a Nigerian look like? Yes, they put on agbada. But the younger Nigerian looks American. We are losing it. We need to be mindful of that.”